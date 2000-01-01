This episode we deep dive into the world of Bridget Jones.

It's not often a woman so far out of her prime gets the spotlight (she's 32 for gods sake), but it's important we unpack this problematic cinematic masterpiece.

From harassment in the workplace, to disordered eating and grown men brawling in the street this episode has it all.

But who is really at fault? And does the sentence fit the crime?

Plus we get more of your hilarious lazy gewl stories.

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

