Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Blake Lively.

From gracing our screens in cult classics like Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants and Gossip Girl, to an offensive wedding and everything in between, today we examine Blake’s life and crimes.

Does she really believe she has an LA face and Oakland booty? Is Sir Mix A Lot’s formal title just Sir A Lot? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.