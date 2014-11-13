Welcome to Season Two of But Are You Happy?

Clare Stephens is about to sit down with another 8 celebrities and ask them to be at their most vulnerable. But as always, before Clare asks these celebrities for vulnerability, she has to open up first.

On this episode, Clare reads some of the most cruel online comments about herself and then unpacks them with psychologist and practice owner at Mindscape Psychology, and a Director of the Australian Association of Psychologists - Sahra O'Doherty.

The commentary provided by Sahra is not intended to be and should not be taken as psychological therapy or advice. Her comments are general in nature and may not apply to any individual’s specific circumstances. If you feel affected by any of the topics or discussion you have heard in this episode, please contact your GP or speak to a mental health professional.

HELPLINES:

Lifeline - 13 11 14

Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636

THE END BITS

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Sarah O'Doherty

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

