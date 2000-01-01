News
But Are You Happy?

Mamamia Podcasts

Brittany Hockley On The Worst Year Of Her Life

Can you pick the worst year of your life? Brittany Hockley can.

Brit is an Australian TV personality, podcaster, radio host, actor and author who lives what appears to be a pretty incredible life.

In this chat, she reveals how media attacks have impacted her life, her desire to freeze moments in time, and how, despite past heartaches, she's found a way to rebuild her trust in love.

Listen to Life Uncut here.

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Brittany Hockley

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Leah Porges 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.