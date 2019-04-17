Coming Soon...

Is the idea of having a baby starting to become something you can think about without breaking into a cold sweat? Are you getting to the age where everyone is constantly telling you your ovaries are dying so you better HURRY UP AND GET ON WITH IT? Or have you been trying for years and you’re wondering whether it’s ever going to happen and what other options you have?

Then this is the show for you.

Before The Bump is the podcast to help you get pregnant. It's hosted by Rachel Corbett, a childless women on her way to 40 who doesn’t think that’s something you should be ashamed of. And Zoe Marshall, who's a mum of one thinking about whether she should get cracking on baby number two.

Over four episodes they'll cover everything from doing things the old fashioned way to egg freezing, IVF, surrogacy and everything in between.

They’ll also be joined by fertility expert Dr Sonja Jessup, hear from women who’ve done it before (some on their own) and give you all the information you need to make the right choice for you.

Before The Bump drops Thursday, May 2nd 2019.

Subscribe in your favourite podcast app or listen at https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/before-the-bump

And check out all of Mamamia's podcasts at https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/