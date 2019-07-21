How To Not Hate Your Body

This week we’re talking all about body image and self-esteem and that means everything from how our bodies change to dealing with what other people are saying about them.

From breaking down expectations on what it means to be beautiful to learning how to feel more comfortable in your own skin, Bec's here to answer all your questions.

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN TODAY’S SHOW:

How do you get to be beautiful?

Yesterday a girl in my class told me that I’m fat.

How do you boost your self-esteem?

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff, Amelia Navascues and Ruth de Glas

GET IN TOUCH:

Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.