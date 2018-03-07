Should I get payback on someone who hurt my feelings?

Payback is NEVER a good idea...unless you're Liam Neeson in Taken. Why? Because you're better than that. As Michelle Obama says when they go low, we go high. And really, who's going to argue with Michelle Obama?

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.