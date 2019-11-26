News
Introducing: That's Incredible

ask me anything

26 Nov 2019 · 25 minutes

Back
We’ve got a brand new show at Mamamia called That’s Incredible and we wanted to share it with you!

It’s a podcast for parents and kids to listen to together all about the unexpectedly awesome things in the world around us.  

Hosted by Andrew Daddo, each week we go on an adventure and explore topics like the human body, sport, music, science, technology and space.  Plus, we'll find out what it's like to travel to the moon, sing in front of the Queen and climb to the top of Mount Everest!

In this episode we hear from tech futurist Steve Sammartino about what life will be like in 2050, we learn some awesome stuff about technology and play interactive games.

Ready?  Let’s go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do.  Find out more at http://www.subaru.com.au/why-subaru/onelittlemoment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

There’s an American guy who draws really elaborate inventions called, Rube Goldberg.  

His device for washing a window involved leaving a banana skin on the floor so a man would trip on it, causing him to fall on a rake which tossed a horseshoe in the air which landed on a rope that tilted a watering can that wet a mop and woke up a dog who knocked over a sign that fell against the mop and made it wipe a window. 

You can find his cool inventions here...https://www.rubegoldberg.com/rube-the-artist/gallery/

Do you reckon you could design something similar?  It doesn’t have to be that complicated, maybe it’s just tying a hairbrush to your dog’s tail to make an automatic hair brushing machine when your dog wags its tail?

Use your imagination because that’s exactly what you need to be a good inventor!

Draw us a picture of your invention and send it into podcast@mamamia.com.au.  We’d love to see how your inventive mind works!

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Steve Sammartino

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Audio Production: Elise Cooper

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW  

Do your kids love to read?  Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

 







































