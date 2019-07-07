How Do I Make Friends At A New School?

School is (or at least feels like) your entire world when you’re a tween or a teen. You spend more time at school with your classmates and teachers than with your own family so when you've got a strong group of friends the schoolyard can be an amazing place, full of possibilities. But if you feel alone or you can't find your people it can be a harsh place. So how do you increase your chances of finding a tribe of friends that support you and have your back when you're moving to a new school?

Plus, do you have dreams of being School Captain but you're not sure whether you can make it happen or if it's just a pipe dream? Bec shares her thoughts.

And is it a problem if you don't know what you want to do when you leave school or have you got plenty of time to work that out?

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN TODAYS SHOW:

Is it bad that I don't know what I want to be when I grow up?

I'm starting a new school next year and don't know anybody. My friends are all going to another school. How do I make friends?

One of my goals is to be voted School Captain. Is that realistic?

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff, Amelia Navascues and Ruth de Glas

