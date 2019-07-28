News
How To Avoid Drama Cyclones At School

ask me anything

28 Jul 2019 · 16 minutes

This week we're talking all about school and that means everything from pressures in the classroom to dealing with troubles with friends in the playground. 

 If you’ve been feeling under the pump at school, or maybe things at home are changing and you're struggling, then this is the episode for you. Bec's here to answer all your questions.

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN TODAY’S SHOW:

Some weeks I feel really overwhelmed with all my homework and assignments and studying for exams. What tips do you have?

I like my friend but she is always involved in drama at school and she tries to get me involved even though I don’t want to be. What do I do?

I’ve been invited to a sleepover at a new friend’s house and I’m feeling really nervous about it.

Questions Answered On Today's Show: 

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff, Amelia Navascues and Ruth de Glas

GET IN TOUCH:

Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

