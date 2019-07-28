How To Avoid Drama Cyclones At School

This week we're talking all about school and that means everything from pressures in the classroom to dealing with troubles with friends in the playground.

If you’ve been feeling under the pump at school, or maybe things at home are changing and you're struggling, then this is the episode for you. Bec's here to answer all your questions.

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN TODAY’S SHOW:

Some weeks I feel really overwhelmed with all my homework and assignments and studying for exams. What tips do you have?

I like my friend but she is always involved in drama at school and she tries to get me involved even though I don’t want to be. What do I do?

I’ve been invited to a sleepover at a new friend’s house and I’m feeling really nervous about it.

