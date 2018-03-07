News
Am I not a normal teenager because I don't like to go out to parties?

ask me anything

07 Mar 2018 · 5 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sneaking out to parties isn't everyone's idea of a good time and there's nothing wrong with that!  Being a homebody is completely normal and there are so many other teens that feel just like you do.

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

