8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

You know the drill. You start a meeting full of good intentions to keep things on track to not waste anyone's time. But things can get away from you. So how do you make the most of meetings, and everyone's limited time?

The answer, of course, is create an agenda! To give some tips on creating the best agenda you can, we're joined by Darren Chait, the co-founder and COO of hugo.team. Plus, Deb breaks down some ways to maximise your meeting potential.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.