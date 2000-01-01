8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

How many items are on your to-do list? And do you ever manage to tick everything off? There could be one major reason for that...

Author and productivity expert Oliver Burkeman believes that systems, not goals, are more achievable for the average person. He joins Deb to explain how reframing your goals could have you getting more done.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

With thanks to Oliver Burkeman

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.