Search

8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Mamamia Podcasts

How To Turn Your Side Hustle Into Your Full-Time Business

Ava Matthews was working at beauty brand Mecca as a brand manager 

when she first started working on her cult SPF business ULTRA VIOLETTE. Ava and her co-founder Bec Jefferd spent their weekends working on their brand and then decided to quit their jobs and go out alone. Now, their brand is stocked in stores across the country. So how do you know when to turn your side hustle into your full-time hustle? And what happens after you take that leap?

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    CREDITS:

    Host: Deborah Ho

    With thanks to Ava from ULTRA VIOLETTE https://ultraviolette.com.au/ 

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business.

    Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

    https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

