8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Today, we’re speaking to some of the most organised people we know and asking them one simple question, what tech tools do you use to organise your life? From Jane Lu to Sally Hepworth & Mia Freedman, we’re going to be giving you some life-changing tech tools that are guaranteed to make you more productive.

The tech tools:

Deb: Google Calendar, Habitica & Google Keep

Sally: Scrivener

Jane: Google Sheets

Mia: Notion

Caroline: Google Cal

Pip: Snapseed

