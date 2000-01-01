News
8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Mamamia Podcasts

How To Tap Into Your Productive And Creative Mindset

You might have heard of the convergent mindset and the divergent mindset, also known as the creative and productive brain. But what does that actually mean? And how can you utilise both in your work?

To break this down for us, we're joined by Anne Manning, founding partner at Drum Circle and an instructor of creative thinking and change leadership at Harvard University.

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    CREDITS:

    Host: Deborah Ho

    Guest: Anne Manning

    Producer: Emmeline Peterson

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

    Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

    Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au 

