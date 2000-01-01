8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

You've no doubt heard of Imposter Syndrome. It's the feeling that, despite your experience and qualifications, you're not meant to be somewhere, and you'll be found out any minute.

But is Imposter Syndrome something that can work for you? Jessie Stephens, author and Executive Editor at Mamamia, believes so. She speaks to us about how she made it through the doubts that came with writing her first book, Heart Sick.

