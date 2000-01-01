News
8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Mamamia Podcasts

Five Tech Solutions That Will Make You Focus

With all the endless ‘work smarter’ solutions out there in the world, where do you even start? A quick google of ‘work smarter’ solutions will bring up so many that it can feel overwhelming to even comprehend or to know which ones are the best for you to help you focus. 

Remember not all technology out there is created equal, so don’t be afraid to use different tools for different tasks.

Instead of introducing something completely new into your day, see where you can elevate any existing tools or processes you have.

Today on the show, Deb shares her five tech solutions that help her focus…

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    CREDITS:

    Host: Deborah Ho

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

    Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

    https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.