8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Mamamia Podcasts

Why You Should Treat Your Inbox Like Your Dryer

Would you dry your clothes one item at a time? No? Then why are you managing your emails like that?

In today’s episode, we are going to be talking about emails - an essential communication tool that can also distract you from your core business. 

Dr. Amantha Imber, is an organisational psychologist, the founder of Inventium and the host of the podcast How I Work. It's her job to talk to some of the busiest people in the world and find out how they do it, and she joins us now to share four tips that will definitely make your inbox better.

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    CREDITS:

    Host: Deborah Ho

    With thanks to Dr Amantha Imber, listen to her podcast How I Work, here: https://www.amantha.com/podcast/ 

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

    Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

    https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.