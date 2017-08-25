The $35 maxi skirt that'll become a staple in your spring wardrobe.

I have this wonderful-yet-annoying habit of shopping for clothes based on how they fit the aesthetic of a holiday or activity I imagine in my head that I’ll probably never get round to.

The floaty summer dress that will be perfect for frolicking in the fields of the South of France. The pom pom wicker bag that just screams “picnic”. The chic cat eye sunglasses I’ll regret not having when I (eventually) eat gelato in the cobbled square in Italy. You get the picture.

My mind went into overdrive when I came across Erin Louise, an inclusive fashion boutique recommended by Mamamia Co-Creator Mia Freedman in the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Think your favourite boho boutique, then chop a zero off the price tag.

Even better, they’re currently having a sale meaning many of their beautiful wares are available for less than your weekend brunch bill.

The current standout? The $35 maxi skirt that will make you feel like you’re wandering the streets of Greece (Sorry,I told you I can’t help it).

Reduced from $69.99, the Driftwood Skirt features a a turquoise, blue and purple print with an elasticated waist that can be worn up high or lower down on your hips. It's floaty, it's pretty and it looks rather damn comfy too.

It's neutral enough to wear with pieces you already own yet interesting enough to raise a plain white t-shirt into an eye catching outfit. Pair it with some tassel earrings as the model has and you've got a winning formula, no European cobblestones or coastal backgrounds required.

It's currently available in every size from S to XL and yes, afterpay is available.

You'll want to get in quick though - we reckon it will fly off the (virtual) shelves.