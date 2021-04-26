6 Aussie made, plant based kids’ products to add to your bath time routine.

Me (to my toddler): "Quick Arlo, I think there's a crocodile in the bath tub."

My 2 year old Arlo: "Yay mummy bubble bath!!"

The days can be long looking after a toddler and a baby so I need bath time to be easy and fun, thank goodness for the OC Naturals Kids range. Arlo loves a bath or shower which often ends up taking an hour and ending in tears when it's time to hop out.

Let the fun begin. Image: Supplied.

OC Naturals Kids products have been amazing. Arlo is obsessed and he really enjoys bath time, it has become quite the fun experience. We now save so much time as he is happy to hop out after splashing around which enables me to get the kids into bed faster and with minimal fuss. With two young boys I really appreciate the opportunity to have a little more time to unwind and relax before I head to bed.

Arlo absolutely loves the crocodile, unicorn and bee characters on the bottles which makes bath time for a two year old fun when I let him choose which bottle he wants to use.

Arlo's "crocodile wash" as he calls it, from OC Naturals Kids. Image: Supplied.

As a mum it is really important to me that my children are using products that are gentle on their skin, and makes them feel good (which makes me happy).

OC Naturals Kids products are made from plant-based natural ingredients and are free from nasties. Being a mum of boys I have enough to worry about in the day, so not having to worry about any nasty ingredients in their bath products gives me total peace of mind.

The range is Aussie made and owned too, which is very important to me when choosing things for my family – it makes choosing OC Naturals Kids products over other brands easy.

Everything in the OC Naturals Kids range are also certified cruelty free and vegan which I love when I explain to Arlo that his bubble bath makes animals happy.... he beams. It's so adorable.

Their 3-in-1s (Conditioning Shampoo & Body Wash, all combined into one bottle) have been the best additions to our bath time routines.

The 3-in-1 Berry Bliss or “unicorn wash” as Arlo likes to call it, has in it Vitamin E, Pro-Vitamin B5 and raspberry extract, which makes this gentle wash smell incredible. The 3-in-1 Fruit Blast (or “crocodile wash” to Arlo) helps clean away the dirt and grime.

With two boys in the house, there is a LOT of dirt.

With an ‘all-over’ solution for their body and hair that has vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 (and smells of fresh watermelon), the 3-in-1 Fruit Blast really is a game-changer for us.

I like that it contains apple extract which helps Arlo’s skin and hair to feel soft and smooth. And when Arlo decides he wants a change we like to use the 3-in-1 Popcorn which Arlo calls his “Buzzy Bee” wash. This is made with Sunflower Oil and Shea Butter, leaving our little ones relaxed and feeling super soft.

As any parent would know you want and need your children to be as relaxed as possible before bed. The inclusion of Shea butter is so gentle, and as a result Arlo is calmer as he heads to bed.

If it were up to him, the whole bottle would be used. Image: Supplied. My boys have sensitive skin and I have spent a lot of money over the years on bath products that haven't quite made the cut. I was surprised to learn just how affordable the OC Naturals Kids range is, without their quality being compromised.

As a mum I am reassured that my kids are in safe hands.

Something I found about them too: I love that sustainability and their environmental impact is important to the brand, and so knowing their packaging and bottles are made from recycled plastic on their premises right here in Australia makes this an even better choice, they are also fully recyclable. All of the actual shampoos, 3-in-1s and bubble bath liquid are all made using with the help of solar power too... pretty neat.

Bubble baths can be a long drawn-out process (as most parents would know) but the OC Naturals Kids Bubblebath has become a special hot-property item in our household.

A bubble bath liquid made from plant-based natural ingredients will always be a winner in our home. Enriched with soothing, calming and moisturising Chamomile and Shea Butter, it leaves the boys' skin feeling super soft and hydrated after they get out of the tub. I even join them in the bath most nights now too because it’s a lot of fun and my skin is loving it too.

Peekaboo from Arlo. Image: Supplied.

OC Naturals Kids seem to have everything covered with a styling gel and detangling spray too.

Often the end of the day routine can be rushed and chaotic, as everyone is so tired by the time the dinner, bath, book, bed routine rolls around. It's just nice to find a range which allows us to spend more time together as a family whilst also having a bit of fun.

The kids are growing up very quickly, so we'll be having playful bubble baths with Arlo for as long as he lets us. He is already telling me “No mum, Arlo do it,” when it comes to getting dressed and putting his pyjamas on after his bath. Before I know it, he’ll be all grown up. I try to make the most of these precious moments.

Now if you'll excuse me, the bath water is running and I’m pretty sure Arlo is emptying an entire bottle of OC Naturals Kids Bubblebath into the tub as we speak.. I love bubbles but not a whole bottle, little buddy. #mumlife



