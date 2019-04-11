Oh no. Three planets are going into retrograde this month and we're not ready for this.

We’re not even halfway through the year yet, but in case you felt like everything was going pretty smoothly, the planets are potentially about to swoop in and mess it all up for you.

Yay.

For those of you who like order, reason and sanity, brace yourselves.

If you’re not clued-in to the astrology lingo, a planet being in retrograde means it’s moving backwards, which can make for some pretty messed up energy shifts.

Watch: Check out this zodiac-inspired makeup. Post continues after.

“The planets are not literally turning backwards of course, rather they appear to be pulling in force backwards past our planet as the solar system rotates at different speeds and in different orbits,” Lynette Arkadie, an energy consultant and mindfulness mentor, told Mamamia last year.

In the past few years, you would have heard a lot of people talking about “Mercury in retrograde” as a means of explaining why things might be… well, a little bit sh*t.

This is because, as astrologists believe, when the planets pull their cosmic forces backwards against earth, it can have an impact on our own personal energies – throwing our lives into disorganised chaos, and requiring a bit more time, energy and focus in order to maintain your carefully laid plans.

So if you felt like your life was a bit of a mess for a few months last year, it was Mercury’s fault.

(Cheers, Mercury).

Well, in very concerning news, this month, not one but three planets are entering retrograde – Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto.

But before you panic, there are a few things you need to know.

Here’s the lowdown:

Jupiter has been in retrograde from April 10 and will be until August 11, while Saturn enters retrograde on April 29 to September 18, and Pluto’s kicks off on April 24 until October 2.

However, although Mercury’s retrograde period is famously challenging, the effects of Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto going into retrograde aren’t quite as negative.

For example, the retrograde period for Jupiter, the planet of luck, is actually meant to improve your personal energies in some ways. It supposedly ups your confidence and energy levels, which makes Jupiter’s retrograde a good time to review your goals in life.

Saturn’s retrograde can stir up inner tension and leave you feeling overwhelmed, particularly in relation to your career. But, while this sounds kinda scary, it actually makes it the ideal period to review career satisfaction, as well as your relationships with authority figures.

Pluto’s retrograde period, on the other hand, is more of a slow burn, and might lead you to question the importance of power in all your relationships. It also may prompt you to question your own power, allowing room to consider some personal change.

So it’s not all bad.

God speed, planet people.