Pixie Lott had some of the biggest hits of 2010s. She's just announced she's pregnant.





Pixie Lott had some of the biggest hits of the 2010s. Remember 'Mama Do' and 'All About Tonight'? Bangers, both of them. And 'Cry Me Out' was a pretty decent ballad too.

Well number one hits, and a multi-platinum album aside, this week, she announced some pretty big personal news. She and her handsome husband Oliver Cheshire are expecting their first child in September.

The singer and her model slash fashion designer baby daddy made the announcement via their Instagram accounts, telling fans they’re, “beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

They shared the news alongside an adorable slideshow of snaps of both Pixie, 32, and Oliver, 35, with their bump and ultrasound.

The pair directed fans over to Vogue.com where Pixie detailed the pregnancy itself, her and Oliver's grand family plans, and how she's going to juggle motherhood and her career.





“Oliver and I are both big family people, so we’ve always wanted to have our own,” she said, telling the publication how once their June 2022 wedding was done and dusted, they began the baby making process.

“Once we’d had the wedding, it just made sense,” she said.

“I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out.”

C’mon, Pixie. Tell us what you’re having!

“We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having,” she admitted, confessing that while they were busting to find out the sex of Baby Cheshire, the rest of the world will have to wait until D-day.





“Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited,” she said.

As for how the pregnancy itself has been, Pixie had no complaints. “I escaped very lightly in terms of sickness, there was just a lot of tiredness in the early stages.”

And to round out these final three months, the ‘Mama Do’ singer is all about that self-care, which we’re also all about. Think, massages, date nights and of course, a babymoon.

“I’m signing myself up for all the fun things: I just had a lymphatic drainage pregnancy massage, and I’m having my first reflexology session this week. I’m taking my supplements. We’re also making sure to do the things we might not be able to when the baby comes. I went to see Pink last night, and we will absolutely be squeezing in a babymoon!”

Taking it easy isn’t Pixie's vibe, whether that’s during the pregnancy or the months that follow. In fact, she told Vogue she’s poised to release new music very soon. While for new mums that might be hard to fathom, Pixie said she’s turning to her idol – and everyone’s idol – Rihanna as inspiration. For Pixie, calling on her village will be essential.

“I have been thinking about balancing this new life with my career, which has been a priority for so long,” she said. “I know I’m very lucky with family and particularly my mum and dad, they’ll be very hands-on.”

“Ideally I’d love to bring the little bubba with me everywhere I go, and keep working and keep having adventures. When I see someone like Rihanna continuing to perform while pregnant, I find it really inspiring. There are some amazing women out there doing it – it’s definitely possible.”

But Pixie said she won’t count her chickens before they hatch because, well, she’s a realist. “Of course, I haven’t entered the newborn stage – they call it the fourth trimester – when you don’t get much sleep. I’m very aware I might feel differently then.”

Pixie and Oliver met way back in 2010 at a Select Models event in London, and by 2016, they were engaged after he popped the question on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 because of, well, the dreaded pandemic - but they did get their happily ever after.

Fast forward two years, and they finally became Mr and Mrs Cheshire on June 6, 2022. "I got to marry the love of my life in a ceremony I will never forget", Oliver shared following the lavish nuptials.

"Full of friends, family and the people we love the most. Thank you for all of the years Pixie and here’s to many more. I love you!"

Feature image: Getty.