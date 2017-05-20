The first photo of Pippa Middleton's wedding dress is here.

Saturday morning, at around 11:30am London time, Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle at St Mark’s Church in the idyllic English village of Englefield to marry her hedge-fund manager partner, James Matthews.

Her royal sister, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge was of course in attendance, along with Prince William and Prince Harry.

But all eyes were on 33-year-old Pippa. And that dress.

After weeks of speculation about the style (would she go sleek and modern, or fairytale classic like her sister?) and the designer, the former party planner and published author opted for a fitted bodice, with a fuller skirt. Lace detail adorns the front of the gown, and a small cut out at the top of the back peeks through Pippa’s sheer veil.

Her hair was styled in an up-do by Amanda Cook Tucker, Catherine's personal stylist since 2012 and that of Princes William and Harry since they were children.

If the Duchess' 2011 wedding is anything to go by, we can expect to see similar looks to Pippa's mimicked the world over in the coming months.

After all, according to The Telegraph, Chinese factories took just 15 days to produce a copycat version of Catherine's iconic Alexander McQueen gown.

The marquee reception was held at Middleton's parents' Bucklebury home, a Georgian manor set on 18 acres.

The couple have been together since 2015, following a brief relationship in 2012.

As the new Mrs Matthews, Pippa may also one day become the Lady Glen Affric, courtesy of the sprawling Scottish estate her millionaire beau is set to inherit.

