The world's most famous bridesmaid is going to be a bride.

Ever since Pippa Middleton accompanied her sister Kate down the aisle in the Royal Wedding of 2011, the world has waited with baited breath to see when Pippa would take the plunge.

And now, it’s time.

STAND DOWN, MEN OF BRITAIN. Pippa Middleton is official(ish)ly off the market.

Word on the street is that Pippa’s boyfriend of a year, hedge fund manager James Matthews, proposed last week.

Sources say Pippa was “totally taken aback” by the proposal, but said yes immediately regardless.

The Daily Mail even revealed that Matthews took the gentlemanly route and asked Pippa’s father for permission before popping the question.

It appears as though he gave it, although he's probably a bit disappointed that Matthews doesn't hail from a long and prestigious line of British Royalty. (Having Kate as an older sister sets such an annoyingly high standard).

Pippa and James are said to be planning to tie the knot next year, in what's being touted as "the most glamorous and talked-about wedding since Kate and William."

Presumably, given that Pippa isn't marrying a prince, the wedding won't be televised, but we're holding out hope for a spin-off reality TV show.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

