Inside Pippa Middleton's incredible (and expensive) private honeymoon island.

Less than 48 hours after tying the knot with hedge fund manager James Matthews in a wedding that is rumoured to have cost upwards of AU$2 million, the newlyweds have been spotted jetting off for an equally lavish honeymoon.

Pippa and her new husband were spotted at a Los Angeles airport, and are believed to be heading to a luxurious, private island in French Polynesia.

The Daily Mail reports the pair will be spending their honeymoon on an island once owned by film great Marlon Brando, called Tetiaroa.

The island now houses a resort, named The Brando, where famous guests like former US President Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barbara Streisand have all stayed.

According to the resort's website, Tetiaroa Island is a "dream paradise", surrounded by "white sand beaches, swaying coconut palms, colourful birds and a sparkling lagoon".

The resort itself - accessed by a 20 minute private plane flight from Tahiti - is comprised of 35 private villas, that each have private pools and beaches that are "frequented by sea turtles and exotic birds".

Each guest is also given a private bicycle to explore the island, and guests can also snorkel, dive, sail, paddle board and kayak around the island.

Rates range from AU$3,900 for one person per night in low season, to AU$18,400 for the resort's most luxurious villa per night during peak season.

If you're thinking this location sounds like the ideal escape after months of high-stress wedding planning, we're right with you.

LISTEN: The wedding trends that are 'so over' in 2017, according to Vogue.