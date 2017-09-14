Nearly four months on from her wedding to billionaire financier James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has followed the time-honoured tradition of many a post-wedding bride and lopped off a sizeable amount of her hair.

And quite frankly, we can’t get enough of it.

It’s short but still long enough to tie up, a blunt single level but still able to be styled into waves and just the right length for summer. And it also has an incredible name to boot.

‘The pob’ as its being called, is, according to the Telegraph, a 2.0 version of Victoria Beckham’s original ‘posh bob’ that she made a massive trend several years ago.

Pippa’s pob also perfectly compliments her older sister Kate’s ‘kob’ (the Kate bob) which the Duchess of Cambridge premiered at Wimbledon earlier this year.

34-year-old Pippa, who is set to become Lady Glen Affric thanks to her husband’s family title, debuted her new look in London earlier this week while riding a bike. As you do when you’re a royal, I guess.

READ MORE: