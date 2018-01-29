Well, this is beyond cute.

To celebrate her nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Pink brought along her husband Carey Hart, mother Judy Moore, and six-year-old daughter, Willow.

Before heading to the Grammys, Pink took a family photo with the whole gang including her 13-month-old son, Jameson.

It didn’t exactly go to plan.

Jameson wasn’t… impressed.

Oh… Jameson. We’ve all been there.

The mum-of-two did manage to snap one more photo in which everyone is smiling, which is pretty damn impressive.

Later, Pink walked down the red carpet with Willow and people could not cope with the cuteness.

