Colour Change: from brunette to pink ombre.

Image: Andreja before her appointment (via Instagram)

Andreja is a Slovenian artist who enjoys customising dolls. She styles them with cute outfits and often adds striking pastel shades to their hair.

So when she paid a visit to Melbourne salon Blondie’s Hair for a colourful makeover of her own, it was like life imitating art.

Over 7 hours hours (yes it takes that long!) Andreja’s hair went from a natural brown with a slight balayage running through the ends, to a gorgeous platinum blonde with pastel pink and purple ombre. Basically, it’s the kind of hair you’d expect to see on a kick-arse Marvel superhero – or even one of Andreja’s dolls.

Check out Andreja’s transformation in the gallery below:

Andreja's hair transformation

After looking at these photos, does anyone else have a sudden urge for fairy floss? Or a hair appointment?

We’re not the only ones who love Andreja’s hair – she’s been getting compliments everywhere.

“I keep getting comments about my hair from random people on the streets, people seem to like it,” she wrote on Instagram.

But this is just the beginning. Andreja’s colourist, Karen Lewis – who was also responsible for Stella Young’s stunning mermaid makeover – says she plans to go the full rainbow at her next appointment. We’re eagerly awaiting the results.

