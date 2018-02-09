We've found the perfect gift for that pimple-popping obsessed friend in your life.

We know the Christmas and holiday gift-giving season is well and truly over. But, you may just have a birthday (or a birthday of a loved one) coming up and for that, we’ve found the perfect gift.

If by ‘perfect gift’ you mean possible the grossest, most bizarre novelty item ever invented and one that should definitely, definitely not be viewed directly before or after consuming any type of meal.

It’s called the Pop It Pal, and it’s become a hot favourite online for those among us who just simply cannot look away from all those viral videos of folks having their pus-filled pimples poked, prodded and squeezed into oblivion.

Watch the Pop It Pal in action in the video below.

According to the item’s website, the Pop It Pal was created specifically for those who have the “unique” obsession of picking and squeezing spots.

“You see, one day, my wife and I were driving down the road. She said, ‘How awesome would it be if we could make a pimple that felt real and the pop was huge, just like those videos we watch?'” the toy’s creator, Billy Pierce, shares on the site.

“I thought, ‘You might be on to something Dear’.”

“Maybe, just maybe, this means she would STOP picking on me all the time. Ladies and gentlemen, I KNOW you know what I’m talking about. So, I spent the next year figuring out how to make it happen.”

(Grossness aside, if this isn’t true love, we have no idea what is…)

The Pop It Pal, is made of silicone (in a choice of two colours: peach and brown) and is filled with “all natural pus” that apparently feels just like the real thing. (Hooray…?!)

The toy comes with 15 pimples that are ready and waiting to be picked and squeezed… and you can even buy a refill supply of pus so you can enjoy the toy over and over again.

And if you’re thinking, ‘surely no one on earth is actually interested in buying this… thing?’, then you should really read the reviews.

"I received [it]yesterday by mail. I can not stop playing with this gross, satisfying little toy," one satisfied customer wrote on the toy's Facebook page.

"I would recommend this to anyone who loves to pop gross things for their own enjoyment... Great stress reliever."

Another customer described it as "perfect with every pop". Fun.

But here's the bad news: the product has become so popular, that orders are expecting to take nine weeks to ship to Australia from the US.

The Pop It Pal retails for around AU$25, with pus refills costing AU$7.70. Shipping to Australia costs AU$30.

