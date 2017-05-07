News
rogue

The viral photo of Donald Trump you won't be able to unsee.

The world has been flooded with images of Donald Trump ever since the businessman was elected President of the US.

Generally speaking, these photos don’t give us reason to look twice. We’ve grown all too accustomed to man’s face by now.

For instance, this photo:

Nothing to see here folks.

What about this one?:

Yep. Nothing interesting there, either.

Try this on one for size:

Yep, different day, same... wait.

WAIT.

WHAT IS THIS SORCERY?

Be honest: did you notice the Being John Malkovich situation in the background of this photo before you read the caption from Buzzfeed's Amanda Holland?

Didn't think so.

