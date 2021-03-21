NSW's rainfall is set to continue until Wednesday. These photos show the damage so far.

New South Wales is in the midst of a 'one-in-100-year' weather event, according to the MidCoast Council, as relentless rainfall forces residents in flood-hit areas to evacuate from their homes.

Communities on the outskirts of Sydney, including Pitt Town Bottoms, Pitt Town North, Cornwallis, North Richmond, Grono's Point, Freemans Reach and Agnes Banks, were told to evacuate in the early hours of Sunday morning as the Hawkesbury River flooded. Parts of Port Macquarie, Taree and nearby towns have also flooded.

The heavy rain is expected to keep falling on NSW until Wednesday morning and people across the state are on high alert for rising floodwaters.

NSW's SES says it will work beyond Easter on the post-flood clean up effort.

Many areas across eastern NSW recorded more than 100mm of rain over the past 24 hours, particularly in the Blue Mountains. Warragamba was hit by at least 128mm of rain, and Oakdale recorded 143mm.

The photos below show some of the devastating damage caused so far, including lost homes.

A photo shared by the NSW SES, who said this house was spotted floating down the Manning River at West Taree on Saturday. Image: Mid North Coast NSW SES.

NSW Surf Life Saving in the Mid-North Coast helping with rescue efforts on Saturday. Image: NSW Surf Life Saving.

Parramatta ferry wharf overflows and floods due to continuous and heavy rain on March 20, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

Heavy flooding is seen in the Sydney suburb of Schofields on March 20, 2021. Image: Getty.

A road closure at Yarramundi Lane in Richmond on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Image: AAP.

A person walks through fast moving flood waters at Cattai Creek on March 20, 2021 in Maraylya, Australia. Image: Getty.

The overflowing Nepean River at the Penrith weir is seen on March 20, 2021. Image: Getty.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call triple zero (000) immediately.



Feature Image: Mid North Coast NSW SES.