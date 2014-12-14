Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

BREAKING: Newborn baby found alive and well after being taken from home in Canberra.

Police are reporting that the nine-week-old baby taken from a home in O’Malley, in Canberra this morning has been found safe.

They are now urging for anyone with further information to come forward and contact crime stoppers.

The baby’s father, Gary Gordon, is yet to be found and is wanted for questioning.

For more information, read this.

Two dead and one rescued after boat capsizes in Botany Bay.

Two men are dead and one in a critical condition after their boat capsized in Botany Bay this afternoon. The rescued man was picked up by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and it is being reported that CPR was performed on him while onboard.

The boat was just east of the Sydney Airport runway when it was swamped by a wave.

The identities of the men remain unknown. More details to come.

Phillip Hughes’ family says thank you.

The family of deceased cricket player Phillip Hughes have taken out full-page ads in News Corp papers around the country today to say thanks to the Australian public. It reads: