Why 'Bondi Vet' Dr Chris Brown has created his own Census.

Last night, Australia attempted to have a Census — and as we all know, it was hilarious.

For those of us who managed to actually complete our forms before being told we could not submit them, we know the questions that were within.

And we can all agree there will be a vital piece of information missing from the statistics (apart from potentially half the population… hopefully that gets sorted): pets.

There were questions about domestic duties and whether or not we had done volunteer work in the past week (way to make us feel guilty). We provided information on our level of qualification and weekly income.

But there was nowhere to put our pets, and Bondi Vet‘s Dr Chris Brown is determined to do something about that.

“Sure it’s Census time, but something doesn’t seem quite right. It appears they’ve forgotten someone; our pets,” the popular vet posted to his Facebook wall last night.

“With not a single question about the furry family, it’s surely impossible to plan for an Australia where pets are included.”

His solution? Launching Australia’s first-ever Pet Census.

"You might even enjoy this one," he promised. "This census is simple, with just eight questions and best of all, no personal details! Armed with this insight into our pet population, I'll be talking to government over the next month to ensure we Keep Australia Pet Friendly." Sure, some of you might be thinking, 'The last thing I want is more Census', which, at this point, is a fair call. So I took Dr Chris' pet census to let you know what you're in for.