Celebs thought they were headed to a VIP 'bar' opening. Was actually a McDonald's.

Footballers, reality TV stars and comedians from around the country received mysterious invitations requesting their attendance at the opening of ‘Perth’s Newest Bar’ this week.

PSYCH!

Turns out Perth’s Newest Bar = Maccas!

Attendees included West Coast Eagles footballers Brad Sheppard and Elliot Yeo, everyone’s favourite rope-access technician, Richie Strachan and Bachelor Blake Garvey and Louise Pillidge.

The host of the event, which featured a vertical garden and burger garnished cocktails (Um, yes please) was the franchisee’s son, comedian Joel Creasey.

The Daily Mail reports this newest McDonald’s, in the Perth suburb of Melville, promises to be very gourmet ‘un-McDonalds’, and will be known as the Burger Bar.

I’m a Celebrity star Creasey is said to have helped his dad out in formulating the sneaky plan, and Creasey Senior told DM no one was upset by the prank.

Though they were a little worried about it. “I was really nervous that it might backfire,” Creasey told DM. “I was worried about it getting out and people cancelling, but it ended up being one of the biggest coups.”

Why would anyone be annoyed? Saves you a drive-through on the way home!

Check out some photos from the event below: