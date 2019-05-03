Perth, beautiful Perth. It’s the most isolated city in the world, yet also one of the prettiest – and it just keeps getting better.

With that comes new developments and revamps, however, these don’t put the city to sleep. Everything is very much alive in places like Forrest Chase, one of Perth’s new emerging shopping precincts.

It’s currently getting a major face lift, with lots of new and exciting retailers getting ready to open their doors in the next month or so.

Don’t let the current redevelopment confuse you, the walkways have been carefully constructed to help you easily navigate from shop to shop. Now for the fun part – the shopping!

I visited six operating retailers that are based in and around Forrest Chase and found the best gifts for under $100. As that list grew, I narrowed it down to items that are both on trend and useful in your everyday life.

Let's go.

Myer

First stop, Myer: The biggest retailer in Forrest Chase.

I went straight to the perfume section to my all-time fave: Chloe. The perfume I thought would be best as a gift is Chloe's Nomade, which came out last year and has been hugely popular ever since.

Nomade is said to evoke the "bold and adventurous side of Chloe Woman" - after all, isn't that how all us women should be?

Total: $95 for a 30ml bottle

Sportsgirl

I've got a soft spot for Sportsgirl, as many of us do having grown up with it. Sportsgirl is at Hay St Mall, and there's one opening up in Forrest Chase in the next few months too.

Sportsgirl offers all the latest trends in clothing, accessories and various stationery items - including the iconic Sportsgirl bag you've probably owned at some point in your life.

Of course, that was one of my gifts, especially as it comes in this season's must-have print: leopard (see the picture at the top of this article).

My next picks are Sportsgirl's own branded wireless earphones (I'm told they work exceptionally well) and a third item, one that I wear on my wrist a lot, as well as in my hair, the beloved scrunchie.

If you don't know by now, I can assure you, it is very much back in trend!

Bag: $39.95

Scrunchie: $9.95

Earphones: $39.95

Total: $89.85

Mecca

When I walked into Mecca, it was like the heavens opened up around me. There are so many different beauty brands on offer, so many different products with so many different benefits. I felt like a little girl in a candy store - fellow shoppers seemed to be in the same zone.

At one stage I didn't have enough hands to hold all the items, but I decide to narrow it down to the bare essentials most women I know need to look fresh and, something I personally am always after, to be able to get out the door quick while looking polished.

So the necessities: coverage for the face, bronzer for some highlighting and most importantly, a good mascara.

Mascara: $18

Bronzer: $46

Setting Powder: $35

Total: $99

H&M

H&M for me is all about their fashion. While they have lots of amazing accessories, you can be sure that the European retailer is always one of the first to have the latest on-point trends.

I went for a Camel coat, as this is one item every woman needs to own this season. I paired the coat with a scarf with a hint of yellow - apparently we'll start seeing more yellow on the racks this autumn and winter.

Coat: $79.99

Scarf: $14.99

Total: $94.98

Peter Alexander

Because who can really go past Peter Alexander and not stop in?

While most of us own a pair of PJs, I thought I'd add some accessories to help create that perfect night in.

The pure silk eye mask offers is great for lashes and preventing wrinkles, while also being padded and comfortable.

The Climbing Panda candle is another favourite. I don't know you about you, but I always have a candle on the go and can never go wrong with it as a gift. This delicious candle is scented with Bergamot, Lemon and Orange. It's Food Grade Soy Wax, which is of very high quality. It also has a Double Wick - 100 percent cotton.

Two complete quality gifts which team beautifully together!

Eye Mask: $49.95

Candle: $49.95

Totale: $99.90

Woolworths

I added Woolworths in as a sixth option, because we all have someone that can be that little harder to shop for who could do with a little help with life necessities, like cheese, or of course, general groceries. The best way to present this gift, is via a voucher.

Total: $100

So, at Forrest Chase you'll find lots of great gifts under $100. I can't wait for all of the retailers to open up, but in the mean time, it's shopping as usual.

To see what's open now and what's next, visit forrestchase.com.au.

Follow Lidia on Instagram at @ilidialove.