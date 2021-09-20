Our definitive ranking of 15 free experiences at this year's ﻿Perth Royal Show﻿.﻿﻿

It’s almost showtime.

It’s so close we can smell the nostalgic mix of fairy floss and fresh hay. I know you can’t wait to visit with the family, and the good news is your tickets will deliver all the fun of the fair – and then some.

The Perth Royal Show is the largest agricultural show in the west, that fills the Claremont Showground with animals, attractions, rides and exhibits. It's back again this year from 25 September to 2 October.

Perth’s biggest ticket is the best fun and great value. Heck, there's even a 25 per cent discount on all entry tickets, and an impressive 101 completely free things to see and do once you’re inside the gates.

This year a family of four can go to the show for as little as $61.10. Amazing, right?

As a parent myself, Perth’s biggest ticket is an absolute school holiday bargain. Now, I could tell you all our reasons for visiting (hint: EVERYTHING) but instead, I've ranked my definitive top 15 free experiences. If you're planning (or contemplating) taking the kids in your life, this list can help stretch your dollar further and enjoy more in your family's school holiday budget.

Here are my top 15 picks for free family fun.

Image: Perth Royal Show.

1. Bluey and Bingo Live Interactive Experience

It's on at the Community Stage each day, and will guarantee the littles in your family will lose their little minds with excitement. Get ready to play Magic Asparagus (if you know, you know), Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy and more with the lovable Aussie heeler family that have taken the world by storm.

2. The 'Minions salute to essential workers’ parades

Honour some local heroes with the ‘Minions salute to essential workers’ parades. Express your gratitude for the efforts of our frontline workers by giving a cheer as the parade goes past, which leaves from Paterson Ave and enters the Main Arena 10 minutes later.

3. Live Mermaid Swims

It’s real if you see it for yourself. Catch the artistic mermaid swims live from a massive 12m tank and your kids will be in awe with the underwater acrobatics.

4. Gravity-defying Monster trucks

Nothing short of monster mayhem at the Main Arena when a monster truck performs gravity-defying stunts and tricks – and win a ride on Australia’s first purpose-built monster truck, Big Red.

Image: Perth Royal Show.

5. Ashton Circus crew

Feast your eyes on an array of breathtaking acrobatics performed by the Ashton Circus crew, every evening on the Main Arena.

6. The animals!

We all know that it’s the agriculture that draws a show crowd and the animals will be top of the must-see list for many, including Luv-A-Lamb in the Sheep Pavilion, hatching chicks at the Pigeons and Poultry Pavilion and the show’s heaviest bull in the Cattle Lane Walk.

Image: Perth Royal Show.

7. Fishing demonstrations

Catch of the day! Everyone from the kids to the grandparents will be intrigued by this one: don’t miss daily fishing demonstrations, watch barramundi in the swim and learn to use lures in the 12m tank.

8. Farm 2 Food

The humble spud will steal focus with the chance to dig for potatoes at Farm 2 Food.

9. MasterChef faces are paying a visit

Family cooks can take a bit of Masterchef knowledge back home with cooking demos on the Taste WA stage with TV celebrity chefs and former Masterchef contestants Jenny Lam and Pete Morgan.

10. Amherst Farm

Get up close with sheep, cows, and other farmyard friends at Amherst Farm.

11. Freestyle motocross stunts in the Main Arena

Daredevil stunts from the freestyle motocross team will delight onlookers while those with a need for speed will love the high-octane action of sprint cars on the Main Arena.

12. Wandering musicians & artists

Wonder awaits with wandering musicians, stilt-walkers and balloon artists keeping the magic of childhood alive.

13. Dinosaur Adventure Park

Stomp in and unearth the lost creatures of the Jurassic in Carter Precinct with the Dinosaur Adventure Park (and take a snap with a friendly dino while you’re there).

14. Animal Nursery

There’s twitching noses and snuggles galore at the Animal Nursery so pat a bunny, a pig or cuddle a chick.

15. Taste of Asia Precinct

Get crafty and create a paper lotus flower to take home in the Taste of Asia precinct.

And because I know you’re counting; I've added a bonus must-do activity to keep you going – and this one is loved by the grandparents and kids alike. The iconic Flight Centre Fireworks Spectacular will paint the sky in explosive colour each night on the Main Arena at 8pm. Yahoo!

You might even see a familiar face performing on the community stage, reserved for local talent vying for the chance to win a cash prize.

Listening to tunes in Battle of the Bands, entering a colouring competition (with a chance to meet The Wiggles), marvelling at jumping ponies, getting some gardening tips, or seeing if the woodchoppers are, well, up to the chop, can all be done on the price of an entry ticket. That’s the sort of value everybody’s looking for when planning a day out with the kids.

This year, digital tickets are only available through the website or by downloading the app, which is available via Apple or Android. Simply search ‘Perth Royal Show’ in your app store. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

The website and app have a map and lists daily session times for all activities so you can plan your day. Have fun and save us a Bertie Beetle bag!

Perth's biggest ticket just got bigger, with up to 25 per cent off all entry ticket prices to this year's Perth Royal Show. Secure your tickets now, and we'll see you at Claremont Showground from 25 September to 2 October 2021.

Remember, there will be no ticket sales at the Gates.

Feature Image: Instagram/@perthroyalshow