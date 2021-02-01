The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 2.

Perth Hills bushfire destroys seven homes, injures one.

An out-of-control bushfire burning near the Perth Hills has engulfed at least seven homes and threatened more, with some locals told it was too late to leave.

A firefighter has been injured, suffering minor burns before returning to fight the blaze, which has raged through the night near the town of Wooroloo.

Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued an emergency warning for the blaze early on Tuesday, expanding the warning area.

Collingwood vow to end 'systemic racism'.

Collingwood has vowed to implement all 18 recommendations from a damning report that found the AFL club guilty of "systemic racism" and urged significant changes to ensure it eliminates that toxic culture.

Long-standing Magpies president Eddie McGuire on Monday acknowledged calls for him to step down immediately after the report was made public, but declared its findings had only strengthened his resolve to see out his planned final year at the helm.

The independent report found racism at Collingwood had resulted in "profound and enduring harm" to First Nations and African players, and that the club's response has been "at best ineffective or at worst exacerbated the impact of the racist incidents".

Some of the racist incidents highlighted in the report, which was triggered last year by a series of claims made by 2010 premiership player Heritier Lumumba, involved McGuire or occurred under his watch as Collingwood president.

McGuire admitted the club had "got things wrong" in the past and said it will learn from its mistakes.

"I don't think there's any shame or disappointment in what's going on here," McGuire said. "This is a day of pride … this club is standing for something significant in this area and is actually putting in place the mechanisms to make a difference."

Lumumba commented via Twitter late on Monday night, describing Collingwood's press conference as a "bizarre response" to the report and slamming McGuire's attitude towards its findings.

"The report clearly states that during Eddie's tenure as CFC president, the club's racism resulted in 'profound and enduring harm' to many individuals, families, & communities," Lumumba tweeted.

"It was disturbing to see how easily Eddie and the CFC board members reduced the severity of this 'profound and enduring harm' to mere 'mishaps' - as if they were talking about spilling tea on a couch rather than being found guilty of years of systemic racism."

The report found there had been a consistent pattern of Collingwood failing to adequately address racist incidents and an absence of internal avenues for reporting racism in the club until very recently.

Dustin Diamond dies from cancer age 44.

Actor Duston Diamond, best known for playing Samuel 'Screech' Powers on Saved By The Bell for 13 years has died from cancer at the age of 44.

A statement from his agent to PEOPLE read: "We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Diamond also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2. He made cameo appearances in films such as Made (2001), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009).

US virus cases dropping after deadly month.

The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the US has drawn to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.

The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.

The US death toll has climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in January alone. Deaths are running at about 3150 per day on average, down slightly from their peak in mid-January.

But as the calendar turned to February, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

New cases of infection are averaging about 148,000 day, down from almost a quarter-million in mid-January. And cases are trending downward in all 50 states.

Prince Harry wins UK tabloid court battle.

The Duke of Sussex has accepted an apology and "substantial damages" from the publisher of MailOnline and the Mail On Sunday over "baseless, false and defamatory" allegations he snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

Harry sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two "almost identical" articles published in October, which claimed he had "not been in touch ... since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March".

At a brief remote High Court hearing on Monday, the duke's lawyers said Associated Newspapers have accepted the allegations were false "albeit after considerable damage was already done".

Jenny Afia, representing the duke, said Harry was donating his damages to the Invictus Games Foundation "so he could feel something good had come out of the situation".

Around the world.

- Australia will provide $35.7 million to help inoculate at least 1.5 million Cambodians against COVID-19 through the rollout of vaccines to be approved by the World Health Organisation.

- Donald Trump has appointed a new legal defence team as he prepares to file a response to impeachment charges of inciting an insurrection.

- Chinese authorities have detained 80 people on suspicion of producing counterfeit coronavirus vaccines.

- Actress Angelina Jolie is selling an artwork that Winston Churchill painted and gave to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt for an estimated $2.7 million. Jolie bought the piece of art in 2011 with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

- With AAP

