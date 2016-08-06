In two photos, this Aussie mum has shown the truth about the 'post-baby body'.

Now you see it. Now you don’t.

Personal trainer and Melbourne mum Anna Strode has shown us that no two post-baby bodies are the same in two photos taken just moments apart.

Strode who often marvels followers with her fit physique shared a side of her body usually hidden from the spotlight.

“The pic on the right is one that might resemble what you see as you scroll your Instagram feed each day,” she said.

Strode said the one on the left would be closer to those “you think you could never possibly share with the world.”

The fitness professional argued both sides of her body should be regarded as perfect as both demonstrate the reality of a post-childbirth body.

“Everyday we are surrounded by images that are supposed to represent ‘perfection’ but why can’t the pic on the left represent perfection too?”

“The pic on the left represents what my body is capable of ~ growing two babies, yes!”

The images have received a hugely positive response from followers who applaud the mother for her encouraging message.

“Beautiful inside and out Anna! You are so inspiring and I love reading your posts each day!” One user said.

“Either picture is beautiful. That tummy grew your babies and that in itself is beautiful, and those muscles are spot on too!” Another user said.

Watch as Michelle Bridges weighs in on how her body has changed after Axel. Post continues…

One follower said she was strongly encouraged by the image as she too often struggled with their post-baby body.

“l’m embarrassed of my belly everyday after giving birth my kids. You are true and you give us strength!” They said.

The post has received almost 3000 likes since it was posted yesterday and only continues to grow in popularity.