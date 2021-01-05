



Let's talk facts: Periods suck. For some more than others.

While periods can make many of us feel all crampy, throbby, hormonal and all the rest, there are some poor lambs out there experiencing more extreme symptoms that can feel closer to an actual illness.

We're talking things like nausea, fatigue, body aches and chills... pretty much everything that sounds like the flu. So, yeah - the condition has been aptly labelled 'period flu'.

Fun!

So, what's really going on with our body? Why do some of us feel like utter poo before our period?

Because there are some misconceptions floating around, we asked a gynaecologist to weigh in on this 'period flu' phenomenon, and what those suffering from it can do to get some relief.

Is 'period flu' a real thing?

Period flu isn't a legit medical term or diagnosis and it has nothing to do with the actual flu. However, it is definitely a common thing that people feel - so you're not crazy or alone.

"I believe that 'period flu' may refer to women who vomit, get nausea, headaches and tiredness," said Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos.

While you don't actually have a virus as such (there are no studies that show your immune system is involved), your body is basically mimicking similar symptoms. So cheeky. And confusing.

"It does not have anything to do with the real flu, but it is likely part of pre-menstrual syndrome," said Stamatopoulos. "The most likely reason is the drop in oestrogen and progesterone prior to the start of menstruation."

Y'see, before your period, your estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate like crazy, which can result in things like headaches, nausea and such. Nice.

These hormones can also cause intestinal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and the general aching/feeling like utter sh*t.

Sooo you can pretty much just blame the hormonal thrashing that is PMS until there's more concrete scientific evidence that backs it up. Because 'period flu' is a thing that's still not fully understood, and it's not always something that is acknowledged in the medical community.

Weird, right?

Why does it happen to some people and not others?

Because hormones. According to medical professionals, some women experience these annoying symptoms because of a fatty acid known as prostaglandin causing havoc with their intestinal system.

For anyone not familiar with prostaglandins (read: all of us), it is basically a hormone that causes your uterus to contract each month and release the lining of your uterus, kick-starting your period.

Studies have shown that the more prostaglandin inflammation you have, the worse things like menstrual cramps can be. Diet and lifestyle habits can affect the levels of prostaglandins, causing the symptoms mentioned above - such as intestinal cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

What's the best way to cope with these symptoms?

If feeling sick and flu-like is just normal for you coming up to your period, you might want to check in with a doctor or gynaecologist to make sure everything is cool. They'll also be able to discuss some potential treatment options, like hormonal birth control.

"Hormonal options like the combined oral contraceptive pill and NuvaRing keep the level of hormones constant and low," said Dr Stamatopoulos. In this way, the hormone drop is not as large and not as rapid and the symptoms are not as bad."

Dr Stamatopoulos said other options like over-the-counter herbal supplements can also help ease symptoms.

"These types of pre-menstrual symptoms can be managed with non-hormonal options such as vitamins, like vitex agnus castus (you can get this from the chemist), and B vitamins."

Even though we’ve all grown up accepting our periods as annoying or painful, if you're feeling super uncomfortable or physically and emotionally ill, don't feel like you need to just suck it up and soldier on.

Seek help or talk to your doctor about what kind of lifestyle changes you can make, because there might be some other issues at play.

