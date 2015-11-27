News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

How to convert a fast food sceptic using only a chicken burger.
Thanks to our brand partner, McDonalds

The Mamamia Women’s Network’s Monique Bowley is back and this time she’s brought a friend. The former fast food snob had egg (beef, lettuce and tomato) on her face after creating the perfect McDonalds burger.

And now she’s ready to preach what she’s learnt to the not-yet-converted.

Taking The Motherish editor, Alys Gagnon, under her wing they headed to McDonalds to create the perfect chicken burger.

And it’s passed the ultimate test: “We need to ‘gram this.”

Still in need of convincing? Watch the video below.

What makes the perfect chicken burger?

Tags: burger , chicken , food , friends , mamamia-tv , video

Related Stories

Recommended