ADVERTISEMENT
Hey guys.
I got a new dress!
I have that shiny bright new dress feeling.
Isn’t it great? Look at it.
No, really. Look at it.
CLOSELY.
Is that…
Is it?
Is that a penis on my dress?
Because as soon as I bounded into work today, I knew someone would comment on my dress. I just thought it would be a “great dress!” instead of “Ah… there is a penis on your dress”.
I’M SORRY but when I tried it on in the change-room, I didn’t notice. When I put it on this morning, I didn’t notice. When I caught a glimpse of my Great New Dress in the window, I didn’t notice.
Now, I may as well be Monica Lewinski for the amount of penis dress jokes flying around. My dress is sexually harassing people in the workplace and I didn’t even realise.
C’mon guys.
It’s not a penis.
Is it?