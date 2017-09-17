I love a hard boiled egg. Frankly, what’s not to love? The egg is nature’s perfect food. They’ve got tons of vitamins, minerals. They’re a great source of protein and they’re relatively low in calories. And a hard boiled egg is a great way to take egg-y goodness with you on the go.
You know what I don’t love? Peeling those damn things.
What if I told you there was a better way? Fact: it’s possible to peel a hard boiled egg in 10 seconds and with no shell-y bits at all.
Now, I know what you’re thinking and no I’m not going to tell you to crack the egg on your head à la Beverly Cleary’s Ramona Quimby, Age Eight. We all know that didn’t turn out well.
All you need to do is put your eggs in a piece of shallow Tupperware, fill it halfway with cold water, throw the top on and shake the whole thing for ten seconds. When you’re done, the shells will just slide off. Seriously.
Magic. And no yolk on your face either!
