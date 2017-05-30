News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Pedophiles will have their passports cancelled under new laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Convicted pedophiles will be banned from travelling overseas and will have their passports cancelled under new measures to be introduced by the federal government.

The Herald Sun says new legislation, due to be introduced next month, will make it illegal for convicted child-sex offenders to leave or attempt to leave Australia, while dual citizens on child-sex offender registers also will be prevented from travel.

Victorian senator and anti-pedophile campaigner Derryn Hinch who campaigned for the measures has told the Herald Sun he is “over the moon” at the development.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended