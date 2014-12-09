Naturalist and wildlife insane person enthusiast Paul Rosolie wanted to know what it would feel like to be eaten by an anaconda.

Rosolie, a Bear Grylls-wannabe apparently donned a ‘crush proof suit’ and enticed an anaconda to eat him (yes, that sentence). The result was aired on the Discovery Channel yesterday. And let’s just say it was a lot less than promised.

In short, what happened was this: the 27-year-old said the six metre snake (let that sink in) beat the “sh*t out of him” during the stunt. He says he hasn’t yet fully recovered.

The ‘crush-proof’ suit.

To attract the snake he covered the crush-proof suit with pigs blood. Then, he “got down on all fours to make contact with it and simply let it bite me.”

“She nailed me right in the face, and the last thing I remember was her mouth open wide, straight in my face, and everything went black. I went limp and let it constrict. All the while I was just thinking: ‘Eat, eat, eat!’

She wrapped around me and I felt my suit cracking and my arms ripping out of their sockets. It was absolutely terrifying.”

Not surprisingly there has been a wave of outrage around the globe at the discovery that eaten alive did not actually end in a man being #eatenalive.

For everyone else, avoid those pesky anacondas today. Think of your arm sockets.