Husbands spill the truth about what they get up to when you go out of town.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of having the house to yourself.

The peace and quiet. The junk food binges away from judging eyes. Complete control over the TV.

We all have our guilty pleasures when it comes to enjoying a bit of ‘me’ time, but have you ever stopped to wonder what that looks like for your partner?

Anonymous secret-sharing app, Whisper, asked and the husbands of the Internet answered.

And before your minds wander into the gutter or the realm of cheating, you should probably know these men appreciate the simple pleasures in life.

For some, yes that does indeed include porn (we knew that, yeah?). But it’s more the ‘what’ and ‘how’ that changes when you’re not around.

“I watch gay porn when my wife is out of town,” confessed one user, while another was more excited about taking the viewing experience off the small screen.

“My wife is out of town for 2 weeks. I’ll be watching porn on the big screen TV for 2 weeks.”

Also as you'd expect, video games got a hefty mention.

"I secretly love it when my wife goes out of town on business trips because I get more time with my video games," a user wrote.

Another (who was feeling cheeky) wrote, "Wife's out of town, looking to have a little fun with someone. Over Xbox. On Call of Duty."

Some are finally able to make changes around the house...

"While my wife was out of town, I rearranged her closet, added extra shelves and sorted everything by colour and style."

Others feel like getting a little bit naughty (but not in the way you'd expect).

One user wrote, "My wife is out of town, I'm feeling naughty. So I left the seat up," while another "wore her thong to go out shopping at Target."

Riiiiiiiggghhhhhhht.

On a more heartwarming note, a few dads admitted to feeling a bit inadequate in the parenting department while their wives were away.

"Wife is out of town and I see I'm not very good at doing my daughter's hair in the morning. Yet she always tells me I've done a good job," wrote one user.

Another admitted, "My wife was out of town for the weekend and I fed our kids pizza for every meal, including cold pizza for breakfast."

And one dad explained that when it comes to family, you don't know what you've got until it's gone.

"My wife and kids went out of town, and I was excited for some alone time. To cut loose, even. But what I found is I just wanted them home."

Do you have a guilty pleasure or habit your partner doesn't know about?