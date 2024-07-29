tv

All the behind the scenes details at the Paris Olympics that'll make you appreciate it so much more.

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off over the weekend and Australia is already climbing the leaderboard, with six medals in total under our belt. 

This year, over 460 Australian athletes are competing in 329 events, and we’ve already seen some incredible moments. 

For instance, Grace Brown secured Australia’s first-ever gold in road cycling. And let’s not forget the record-breaking 4x100 women’s freestyle relay, where our swimmers clinched the top prize.

Watch: Vanessa Amorosi 2000 Sydney Olympics Singing Absolutely Everybody. Post continues below.


Video via Supplied.


It’s safe to say we’re off to a great start, but there’s still a long road ahead. 

As we watch our Aussie athletes compete for their country, we're celebrating their biggest moments.

Find them here, where we also answer some of the most pressing questions you might have during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Who is Australian Olympian Hayley Lewis' son?

Kai Taylor (second from right) helped the Aussie team win silver. Image: Getty.

One of the things that makes the Olympics so special are the heartwarming moments it brings. 

Take Australian swimming legend Hayley Lewis, who fought back tears as she watched her son, Kai Taylor, win a silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay.

The decision to add Taylor to the team was made at the last minute, but it proved crucial for securing second place behind the USA. 

Although the Aussie team didn’t start strong, Taylor’s performance brought them back into the race.

"He didn't know if he was going to swim that," Lewis told Channel Nine afterwards.

Lewis was fighting back tears after watching her son win a medal. Image: Channel Nine.

"We're stoked for him. I can barely talk," she added. "He will be really, really happy with his time. It is looking good for the 4x200m on Tuesday for him."

"Like I said, he didn't know. I'm just happy for him to be racing tonight. Anything else is really a bonus.

"It's just surreal. It's just like watching myself, it's hard to explain.

"We knew he was going to do well for Australia because it's just his thing. Relays seem to be something he can pull together really well."

Yep, we're all crying after hearing her loving words!

How many Olympic medals has Jess Fox won? 

Jess Fox's celebration said it all. Image: Getty

Jess Fox now has five gold medals, after clinching the win in the women's K1 slalom canoeing event. 

Fox had previously placed silver and bronze in this race, so this was a major achievement to get her first gold. She is also about to compete in the C1 slalom event, in which she will be defending her gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

She now has five individual medals overall from Olympics, joining Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones, Shirley Strickland and Anna Meares, as the Australians who have achieved this feat.

She is the most successful canoe slalom athlete in history, alongside Slovakia's Michal Martikan.

Our 2024 flagbearers' reaction to winning gold sent hearts melting across the nation. 

@wideworldofsports The EXACT moment Jess Fox realised she'd be taking home a gold medal 🥇🥹 🖥 #Olympics #Paris2024 | Live and free on Channel 9 and 9Now #9WWOS ♬ original sound - Wide World of Sports

How old is Chloe Covell? 

Chloe Covell is just 14 years old. Image: Getty.

Chloe Covell is a 14-year-old Australian skateboarding prodigy making waves in the sport. 

Born on February 9, 2010, in Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Covell began skateboarding at the age of six and quickly rose to prominence.

At just 13, she made headlines as the youngest X Games gold medallist in the women’s street event. With her sights set on becoming Australia’s youngest gold medallist at the Paris Olympics, she reached the final eight at La Concorde, an undeniably huge feat. 

While it wasn't gold this time (she didn't get the points she needed in her second run and was unable to track back up the leaderboard from there), Australia stood transfixed as the young skateboarder showed just what she is capable of, regardless of her age. Since her display of courage and sportsmanship, she's been the national hero we didn't know we needed.

Luckily, her Olympics journey is just beginning, and she has plenty of opportunities in the future to score that gold medal.

What is Liv Lovelace listening to?

What is she listening to? Image: Getty.

Liv Lovelace narrowly missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the 20-year-old made it through to Paris this year. The skateboarding star has been on her board since she was eight, and it soon turned into more than just a hobby. 

Speaking to Olympics.com, Lovelace shared that skateboarding became a major part of her life because of the way it makes her feel.

"Being able to be a little kid and kind of runaway in my own little world and get lost, and I feel like it gave me an outlet to become the person that I am," she said.

"I feel like if I didn't have skateboarding, it would have been a lot harder for me to become who I am and find my own sexuality and like, find my style and find the people that I want to be around."

What we’re curious about is what Lovelace listens to while skateboarding. Although we might never know the exact details, it’s clear she keeps her earphones in to help her stay focused.

"All my friends are around skating and I just like being able to go skating by myself and put headphones in or listen to the world go by and be in my own world.

"It's my happy place."

How did Dean Boxall react to Ariarne Titmus' gold-medal win in 2024?

We all need a Dean Boxall in our lives. Image: Getty.

Dean Boxall, the Australian swimming coach known for his high-energy celebrations, is back in the spotlight at the 2024 Olympics. 

Boxall first made headlines with his wild cheering after Ariarne Titmus won gold at Tokyo 2020, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

This time, Boxall's enthusiastic reactions were on full display as he cheered for Titmus during the 400m freestyle final. 

His excitement was contagious as he celebrated her gold medal win — her third Olympic gold and the first time an Australian swimmer has defended the women’s 400m title in 96 years.

Trying to keep a low profile after the Tokyo Games, Boxall was initially at the back of the stand at the Paris La Défense Arena. 

But as Titmus surged toward the finish line, he couldn’t contain himself. He dashed to the front, screaming and celebrating her victory with intense joy. He was surrounded by Titmus’ family, including her parents.

Boxall’s passion and energy have truly become a defining part of the Australian swimming team’s Olympic presence.

What are the boxes the medalists keep getting handed on the podium?

The athletes aren't just taking home medals. Image: Getty.

At the 2024 Olympics, medalists are receiving unique boxes on the podium.

If you saw the amazing Jess Fox win gold in her K1 slalom final, you would have seen her posing with said box and wondered, 'what's inside?'

Traditionally, athletes are given flowers along with their medals, but this year, they’re presented with a special cardboard box. Inside, they find an official Paris Olympics poster designed by artist Ugo Gattoni. The vibrant poster showcases the Eiffel Tower and other French landmarks.

Unveiled at the Musée d'Orsay in March, the poster is a colourful tribute to Paris. In addition to the poster, winners also receive a Phryge mascot, inspired by the iconic red French hat. Find out more about these mascots and what they mean, here:

Quick one: what actually are the Olympic mascots?

