All the behind the scenes details at the Paris Olympics that'll make you appreciate it so much more.

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off over the weekend and Australia is already climbing the leaderboard, with six medals in total under our belt.
This year, over 460 Australian athletes are competing in 329 events, and we’ve already seen some incredible moments.
For instance, Grace Brown secured Australia’s first-ever gold in road cycling. And let’s not forget the record-breaking 4x100 women’s freestyle relay, where our swimmers clinched the top prize.
Watch: Vanessa Amorosi 2000 Sydney Olympics Singing Absolutely Everybody. Post continues below.
It’s safe to say we’re off to a great start, but there’s still a long road ahead.
As we watch our Aussie athletes compete for their country, we're celebrating their biggest moments.
Find them here, where we also answer some of the most pressing questions you might have during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Who is Australian Olympian Hayley Lewis' son?
One of the things that makes the Olympics so special are the heartwarming moments it brings.