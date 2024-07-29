All the behind the scenes details at the Paris Olympics that'll make you appreciate it so much more.

Liv Lovelace narrowly missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the 20-year-old made it through to Paris this year. The skateboarding star has been on her board since she was eight, and it soon turned into more than just a hobby.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Lovelace shared that skateboarding became a major part of her life because of the way it makes her feel.

"Being able to be a little kid and kind of runaway in my own little world and get lost, and I feel like it gave me an outlet to become the person that I am," she said.

"I feel like if I didn't have skateboarding, it would have been a lot harder for me to become who I am and find my own sexuality and like, find my style and find the people that I want to be around."

What we’re curious about is what Lovelace listens to while skateboarding. Although we might never know the exact details, it’s clear she keeps her earphones in to help her stay focused.

"All my friends are around skating and I just like being able to go skating by myself and put headphones in or listen to the world go by and be in my own world.