Mackenzie Arnold is entering her third Olympics. She doesn't have the fondest memories of the last two.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is gearing up to compete in her third Olympics, but after a rough experience in Tokyo back in 2020, she was about to call it quits.

The 30-year-old gained recognition following her standout performance in last year's Women's World Cup, earning her the nickname "Minister for Defence" for her exceptional goalkeeping skills.

However, her journey hasn't always been straightforward.

Despite this being Arnold's third Olympic Games, she has only played one match in the competition, which was back in 2016 in Rio.

In Tokyo, she didn't get the chance to play at all.

Now, she's briefly addressed how she felt about being overlooked in a video shared by the Matildas.