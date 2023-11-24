News
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum are having a baby girl.

It might feel like Paris Hilton and Carter Reum only just had their first baby, but that's because Paris Hilton and Carter Reum only just had their first baby.

The married couple welcomed their son Phoenix on January 16, 2023 via surrogate. And now just 10 months on, Hilton has confirmed their daughter is on the way. 

Loves it! 

Read Paris Hilton's sweet post here. 

Paris has shared minimal details about the birth, not listing a due date or whether she is pregnant. 

But we do know her name: London. 

Paris, London and Phoenix does have a nice ring to it for all those geography nerds out there. 

We should have seen it coming, because just last year during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Hilton shared that she planned on having a girl in the future, and settled on the name London.

“The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favourite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together.”

Baby London could be coming at any moment if Hilton's last baby reveal is anything to go by. 

On 24 January, Hilton announced out of the blue on Instagram that she had welcomed her son Phoenix.

Paris and Carter were married in November 2021 in a star-studded ceremony attended by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie. 

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@parishilton. 

