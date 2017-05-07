Paris Hilton's brother, Conrad, has been arrested for stealing a car.

Today, 23-year-old Conrad Hughes Hilton – the heir to the Hilton Hotels empire – was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order.

He’s the brother of socialite, model and actress Paris Hilton, and the great-grandson and namesake of the famous hotelier Conrad Hilton.

According to police, Hilton was arrested shortly before 5am on Saturday morning at the home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother in Hollywood Hills.

The ex-girlfriend is 21-year-old singer Hunter Daily Salomon, and she has a restraining order against the Hilton heir.

Two years ago, he was arrested inside Daily Salomon’s home. This morning, he allegedly violated the restraining order by trying to break into the place where she lives with her mother, actress Elizabeth Daily.

As well as this, the car Hilton was driving was a Bently he’d allegedly stolen from his ex-girlfriend’s father Rick Salomon – the same Rick Salomon who starred in the 2003 Paris Hilton sex tape that went viral around the world.

Hilton and Daily Salomon broke up in 2014 and, shortly afterwards, Hilton was arrested for threatening British Airways flight attendants.

The then-20-year-old was flying from London to Los Angeles. During the flight, it’s estimated he left his seat approximately 20 times.

According to the criminal complaint record, he threatened to fight the co-pilot; he punched the bulkhead while threatening an air hostess; he smoked weed in the bathroom; and he yelled to the passengers, “I will f*cking own anyone on this flight, they are fucking peasants!”

Following his mid-flight tantrum, Hilton was put on probation but violated this good behaviour bond by taking drugs. Last year, he spent two months behind bars.

Now, he's facing charges of grand theft auto and violating a restraining order. He's been reportedly jailed on $US60,000 bail and it's unclear if he's hired a lawyer.